Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240422.jpg
Factors playing into Commanders’ decision at No. 2
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains

April 22, 2024 01:10 PM
International Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir discusses the importance of experience in his assistant captain's picks and the positive momentum he is seeing for his team.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_mikeweirintv_240422.jpg
9:58
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
5:55
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscusswithboone_240422.jpg
14:05
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreax_240422.jpg
3:37
Scheffler ‘precise, clinical’ in yet another win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ludvigaberg_240417.jpg
2:25
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240417.jpg
5:41
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
5:45
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
2:15
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Now Playing