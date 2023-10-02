 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Shilese Jones backs up dream year at world gymnastics championships
Ben Griffin
DFS Dish: Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulchehlv2_231002.jpg
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
nbc_pl_fulhamanalysis_231002.jpg
Fulham lacked intensity in 2-0 loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_silvaintv_231002.jpg
Silva says Chelsea capitalized on Fulham mistakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Shilese Jones backs up dream year at world gymnastics championships
Ben Griffin
DFS Dish: Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulchehlv2_231002.jpg
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
nbc_pl_fulhamanalysis_231002.jpg
Fulham lacked intensity in 2-0 loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_silvaintv_231002.jpg
Silva says Chelsea capitalized on Fulham mistakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Previewing the 2025 Ryder Cup outlook in Bethpage

October 2, 2023 03:49 PM
The Golf Today crew discusses the 2025 Ryder Cup set to be played in Bethpage and what the event coming back to the United States means for both teams.
nbc_golf_gt_bethpageryder_231002.jpg
5:04
Previewing the 2025 Ryder Cup outlook in Bethpage
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
7:25
What’s next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisoncantlay_231002.jpg
11:36
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_aberg_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_straka_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fleetwood_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
nbc_golf_solheimpairingsreaction_230921.jpg
12:34
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rose_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
