 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings
NBA Roundtable: Free agency fallout
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg

NFL 2024: AFC North Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
nbc_pst_messicopaamerica_240708.jpg
Can any team stop Argentina in Copa America?
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings
NBA Roundtable: Free agency fallout
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg

NFL 2024: AFC North Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
nbc_pst_messicopaamerica_240708.jpg
Can any team stop Argentina in Copa America?
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory's Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss

July 8, 2024 01:31 PM
Golf Today explores Rory McIlroy's outlook for the Genesis Scottish Open, explaining why his real test will come at The Open before pivoting to Bryson DeChambeau's rising stardom after the U.S. Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_theopen_240703__537137.jpg
10:18
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
Now Playing
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
6:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rogersreport_240702.jpg
4:16
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
8:38
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
6:34
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amyyang_240626.jpg
5:53
Yang puts first major win into perspective
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Now Playing