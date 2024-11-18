 Skip navigation
Nate Marshall.png
Defensive Lineman Nate Marshall Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Jack Lange.png
Offensive Lineman Jack Lange Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Bralan Womack.png
Defensive Back Bralan Womack Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_warren_241118.jpg
Why PSU’s Warren is a ‘promising NFL prospect’
nbc_dps_dponmiketysonjakepaulfight_241118.jpg
How ‘real’ was the Paul vs. Tyson fight?
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_241118.jpg
Bengals’ woes, Jags blowout top Week 11 storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McIlroy's win in Dubai 'important psychologically'

November 18, 2024 03:42 PM
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss the importance of Rory McIlroy's triumph at the DP World Tour Championship and what it means for his confidence, as well as the report of American getting paid at the Ryder Cup.
nbc_gt_mcginleyintrv_241118.jpg
14:40
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’
Now Playing
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
9:02
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
Now Playing
nbc_gt_langerintrv_241118.jpg
9:32
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
Now Playing
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorysoundreax_241113.jpg
5:35
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkwalktalk_241113__001109.jpg
4:40
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarkatleadershipsummit_241112.jpg
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannhit_241112.jpg
6:15
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
Now Playing