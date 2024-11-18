Watch Now
McIlroy's win in Dubai 'important psychologically'
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss the importance of Rory McIlroy's triumph at the DP World Tour Championship and what it means for his confidence, as well as the report of American getting paid at the Ryder Cup.
Up Next
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’
McIlroy's win in Dubai 'important psychologically'
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss the importance of Rory McIlroy's triumph at the DP World Tour Championship and what it means for his confidence, as well as the report of American getting paid at the Ryder Cup.
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
Korda's historic season; Slow play storylines
Beth Ann Nichols goes inside Nelly Korda's historic season after her seventh LPGA Tour win after The Annika, highlighting the resilience she's displayed, and discusses slow play that continues to plague the LPGA Tour.
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
Bernhard Langer sits down with Golf Today to discuss his dramatic Charles Schwab Championship win to keep his 18-year streak alive, rehabbing his torn Achilles from March, the pride he has in his longevity and more.
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: 'Just play golf'
The LPGA Player of the Year Nelly Korda discusses her goal at The Annika after taking nearly a month off, saying that she wants to simply focus on "playing golf" this week.
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Korda in awe of Clark's influence on sports
Nelly Korda describes the "amazing" experience playing with Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am and seeing her influence in sports firsthand, as well as how the Fever star stayed "relaxed" on the course.
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
McIlroy on the hunt for sixth Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy reflects on his 2024 season, including Major losses and how those high standards motivate him on the hunt for his sixth Race to Dubai title.
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Check out Caitlin Clark's best moments from The Annika pro-am, where the hoops star got to show off her golf skills.
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
Clark on golfing with Nelly, soaking in The Annika
During her pro-am round at The Annika, Caitlin Clark chats with Kira K. Dixon about golfing with Nelly Korda, Annika Sorenstam's trailblazing influence and her own ambitions for her budding golf career.
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
Sorenstam excited for Clark's impact on LPGA Tour
Caitlin Clark reflects about her off-season passion for golf at the 2024 Women's Leadership Summit as a part of The ANNIKA LPGA pro-am tour. Kira K. Dixon interviews Annika Sorenstam about Clark's impact on the event.
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
'A buzz in the air' for Clark's Annika appearance
Beth Ann Nichols reports from Pelican Golf Club in Florida about Caitlin Clark's much-anticipated appearance at the LPGA's Annika pro-am, her yearslong love for golf and the impact it could have on the sport at large.