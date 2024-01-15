 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roundtable: Top storylines for 2024 LPGA season

January 15, 2024 02:37 PM
Karen Stupples and Paige Mackenzie join the Golf Today Writers' Roundtable to discuss the biggest storylines to follow in the upcoming 2024 LPGA season, including Rose Zhang, Lilia Vu and Tour sponsorships.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_240115.jpg
11:23
Roundtable: Top storylines for 2024 LPGA season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240115.jpg
10:38
Roundtable: Murray’s redemption, sponsorship woes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_chankim_240110.jpg
3:13
C. Kim making PGA Tour debut at the Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_garywoodland_240110.jpg
12:01
Woodland makes emotional return post brain surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_huggan_240110.jpg
9:00
Will Rahm be able to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_slumbersnews_240110.jpg
4:20
Slumbers to step down as R&A CEO by end of 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_willzalatorissegment_240109.jpg
7:34
Zalatoris more efficient ahead of PGA Tour return
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ericoleintv_240109.jpg
10:43
Cole: ‘Incredible’ to be named PGA Tour ROY
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorydream_240109.jpg
6:29
How practical is McIlroy’s ‘world tour’ dream?
Now Playing