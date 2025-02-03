Watch Now
Roundtable: Analyzing McIlroy's Pebble Beach win
The Golf Today roundtable discusses Rory McIlroy's win at the Pebble Beach, determining why it's significant and where it ranks him among other elite golfers.
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
1995 U.S. Open champion Corey Pavin discusses how golf has changed since his peak playing days and whether his resume can get him in the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
Golf Today unpacks Collin Morikawa's response to Lucas Glover's suggestion that AimPoint should be banned on the PGA Tour and if this solely boils down to pace of play and on the putting green.
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy explains the need for reunification between the PGA Tour and LIV, and the influence President Trump can have on the game of golf.
Tour Championship just one topic at PAC meetings
The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council has had multiple meetings at Torrey Pines as golf grapples with the many big-picture factors that affect the game.
Cobra’s DS-Adapt drivers are ‘built for speed’
Matt Adams explains how Cobra's DS-Adapt drivers can improve distance and speed, helping you improve your golf game.
Stevens, McNealy pace Aon Swing 5 and Next 10
Check in on the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings following the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
Scott: Trip to White House was ‘really positive’
Player Director Adam Scott catches up with Kira K. Dixon about his recent trip to the White House with commissioner Jay Monahan to discuss the PGA Tour-PIF deal.
Woods could be ‘steward of the game’ in leader era
Golf Today talks with Mark Cannizzaro about Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational and how Woods could continue to take on a leadership role to unify the game as his career continues.
Homa talks Torrey Pines, Tiger and broadcasting
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his mindset heading into the Genesis Invitational, his relationship with Tiger Woods, innovations he sees being implemented in golf broadcasting and more.
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report on key storylines ahead of The Genesis Invitational, including why Scottie Scheffler has shown "a little more than rust," Tiger Woods' timeline, pace-of-play debates, and more.