Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick's consistency, poise under pressure and reputation as a closer will help Team Europe in what figures to be a tightly contested 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton enters his third Ryder Cup as one of the best ball-strikers in the field, as he tries to help Team Europe win on its home soil at Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Team Europe ‘in form’ ahead of 2023 Solheim Cup
Amy Rodgers, Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie join Golf Today to break down Team Europe entering the 2023 Solheim Cup and how they stack up against the U.S. squad.
Clark will embrace the moment at the Ryder Cup
Wyndham Clark joins Golf Today to discuss his preparation for the 2023 Ryder Cup and what the U.S. team looks like ahead of the event.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland and his 'stellar' game will head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome to represent Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances
Seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup Cup team member Paula Creamer discusses her past Solheim Cup appearances and the nerves that come into play when playing in the event.
Harrington: Donald is an ‘excellent’ leader
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss his past Ryder Cup experiences and his confidence in European captain Luke Donald.
How Lewis helped get Kang’s clubs to Solheim Cup
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today to discuss how U.S. captain Stacy Lewis helped Danielle Kang ensure her golf clubs were in Spain in time for the Solheim Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm, the relentless "proverbial freight train," is bringing his elite driving ability to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup with Team Europe.