Watch Now
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Damon Hack catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark ahead of the Texas Children’s Houston Open to discuss how they are feeling heading into the tournament.
Up Next
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
Sean Zak talks about why he moved to St. Andrews two years ago and wrote a book about the experience called "Searching in St. Andrews.
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Finau hoping to 'spark a nice run' in game
Tony Finau hasn't gotten the results he has wanted early in the season, but he is confident his work on and off the course will pay off.
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
Malnati 'energized' by Valspar Championship win
Peter Malnati joins Golf Today ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open to discuss how his victory at the Valspar Championship has inspired him to perform better moving forward.
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Damon Hack catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark ahead of the Texas Children’s Houston Open to discuss how they are feeling heading into the tournament.
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Golf Today is joined by U.S. National Junior Team coach Chris Zambri, who breaks down the roster that is composed of 10 girls and eight boys.
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta
Reigning ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach discusses her mentality and expectations heading into her fourth appearance at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
The Golf Today crew breaks down the highlights of the season, including the unexpected victories of Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Nick Dunlap.
Finau aims to ‘spark something’ at Houston Open
Finau aims to 'spark something' at Houston Open
Damon Hack shares what he learned catching up with Tony Finau at Memorial Park Golf Course ahead of the 2024 Houston Open, where the 34-year-old reflected on his season so far and mentality for the week.
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
Davis: Augusta win changed life 'in so many ways'
Freshman Anna Davis shares the various ways in which her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win changed her life, before discussing golfing at Auburn with her brother and whether she'll break out the bucket hat again.