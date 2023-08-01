Watch Now
Several big names lie on FedEx Cup playoff bubble
Shotlink Graphics senior manager Luis Rivera joins Golf Today to break down the big names on the bubble of the FedEx Cup and forecast what those players need to do at the Wyndham Championship to earn a playoff spot.
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
Ron Green Jr. joins the Golf Today crew highlighting the announcement that Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour policy board and the FedEx Cup playoff standings.
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players
The Wyndham Championship holds high stakes in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, and players on the bubble are keenly aware.
Griffin not caught up in FedEx Cup standings
Ben Griffin talks with the Golf Today crew about how he factors being on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble into his approach to the Wyndham Championship and reflects on his season.
Thomas sets ‘teenage-type mentality’ at Wyndham
The Golf Channel crew looks back to 2009, where 16-year-old Justin Thomas competed in his first PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship plus the stakes in the FedEx Cup playoffs for Thomas at Wyndham.
Players now control PGA Tour’s direction
Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack give their live reactions to Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour policy board and explain how the power dynamic is changing between the players and Jay Monahan.
Will the trust be rebuilt as Woods joins board?
Players give their positive feedback to Tiger Woods joining the PGA Tour's policy board, noting the 'powerful voice' Woods can attribute in his new position.
The Nine: Best from Evian Championship, 3M Open
The Golf Today crew ranks the nine best shots from the week in the world of golf, including action from The Evian Championship and 3M Open.
Can Thomas get on track at the Wyndham?
Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour join Golf Today to preview the Wyndham Championship and give their takeaways from the latest PGA Tour memo.
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Stephan Jaeger leads the Aon Risk Reward Challenge entering the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Notah Begay III joins the show to discuss his transition from broadcaster to playing a full schedule again, as he gets set to make his debut at The Senior Open Championship.
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Golf Today provides an update on the 3M Open, including notable tee times and a feature on Justin Thomas, who was a late addition as he tries to snap his recent struggles.