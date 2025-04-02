 Skip navigation
Top News

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu pull out of Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers
Paige Bueckers Geno Auriemma
UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma share mutual respect heading into the Final Four
Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts’ brief absence provides valuable test for UCLA in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream

April 2, 2025 01:30 PM
Megha Ganne set an Augusta National Women's Amateur single-round record with a blistering 9-under 63 on Wednesday — and, as she tells Steve Burkowski, it was a real-life manifestation of a dream she had the night before.
Latest Clips

nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_basketball_curry_250402.jpg
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_draftkings_250402.jpg
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
jokicclutch.jpg
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract