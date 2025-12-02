 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e6d842d/2147483647/strip/false/crop/8660x4871+0+902/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F1f%2Fd5%2F22a62e7846768fe745c6d1b198d0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F673219248
R&A releases exemption criteria, other details for inaugural Last-Chance Qualifier
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Will Stein
Kentucky hires Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as new coach of the Wildcats
Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin laments circumstances of his Ole Miss exit, but says he couldn’t pass up LSU

Top Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Watch Now

Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee

December 2, 2025 11:35 AM
Golf Today's roundtable reacts to Tiger Woods' presser at the Hero World Challenge, with Rex Hoggard surprised by his openness about the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee, and Ryan Lavner pessimistic about 2026.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
7:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Now Playing
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
9:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
5:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
Now Playing
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
2:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
4:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
4:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
4:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
9:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Now Playing

nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
02:23
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
01:36
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
03:35
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13
nbc_pft_chiefs_outlook_mahomes_251202.jpg
01:37
Questions surround KC amid ‘unprecedented’ season
nbc_pft_andy_reid_chiefs_notready_251202.jpg
08:52
Chiefs ‘running out of time’ to get things going
nbc_pft_afc_texans_251202.jpg
06:18
Who will win a competitive AFC South?
GarrettjenningscommentsMPX.jpg
05:18
Garrett, Harris call out Jennings
nbc_pft_justin_herbert_v2_wife_251202.jpg
03:49
Herbert has successful surgery on left hand
nbc_pft_giants_bench_abdul_251202.jpg
08:11
Carter benched for first quarter vs. Patriots
GunnerEllissHitMPX.jpg
04:00
Olszewski takes huge hit vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_nephysicality_251202.jpg
03:55
Pats ‘set the tone’ with physicality vs. Giants
nbc_pft_nygdartprotection_251202.jpg
08:48
Will Dart change the way he plays?
nbc_pft_drake_maye_mvp_251202.jpg
03:19
Maye making strong case for MVP
nbc_pft_jaxon_dart_tackle_qb_251202.jpg
07:29
Dart must learn to protect himself from big hits
PFTVrabel12-2.jpg
06:58
Patriots ‘sent a message’ in win vs. Giants
KooKickMPX.jpg
04:43
Koo’s botched FG headlines Giants’ rough night
digital_hit_suns_lakers.jpg
01:22
Lakers need more ‘consistency’ after Suns dominate
nbc_nba_lakersstruggling_251201.jpg
01:34
Lakers couldn’t lean on LeBron in loss to Suns
nbc_nba_brooksintv_251201.jpg
02:50
Brooks on mentoring Gillespie, ‘dawg’ mentality
nbc_nba_phxlal2min_251201(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns extinguish Lakers’ winning streak
nbc_nba_phxlal_gillespie_251201.jpg
02:32
Gillespie showed ‘great poise’ against Lakers
nbc_nba_phxlal_gillespiebrooksintv_251201.jpg
01:12
Gillespie, Brooks unpack Suns’ win over Lakers
nbc_nba_houvsutah_251201.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen leads Jazz over Rockets
nbc_nba_mannixclippers_251201.jpg
09:37
LAC ‘far and away’ biggest disappointment so far
nbc_nba_dalvsden_251201.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Davis outduels Jokic, Mavs win
nbc_nba_chivsorl_digitalhit_251201.jpg
02:13
Magic get crunch-time contributions to defeat CHI
nbc_nba_lacvsmia_251201.jpg
01:48
Highlights: 30-2 run pushes Heat to victory
nbc_nba_chavsbkn_251201.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets to win vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251201.jpg
01:59
HLs: Magic outlast Bulls after second-half rally
nbc_nba_lakerspregame_251201.jpg
05:48
Lakers answering the call since LeBron’s return