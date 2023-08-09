 Skip navigation
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud
nbc_indy_sales_honda_indyrc_230812.jpg
Palou looks to extend lead at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud
nbc_indy_sales_honda_indyrc_230812.jpg
Palou looks to extend lead at Indianapolis

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework

August 9, 2023 04:18 PM
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard have the latest on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework following a players meeting with Jay Monahan in Memphis.
nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
9:21
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgaofamerica_230808.jpg
12:34
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tomabbottaigopen_230808.jpg
10:08
Walton Heath Golf Club has ‘always’ included women
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_halsuttonintv_230808.jpg
10:21
Sutton talks facing expectations early in career
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
6:55
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
6:17
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
5:13
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brianharman_230808.jpg
7:35
Harman still ‘set in his ways’ after Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnsonwagner_230807.jpg
11:10
Wagner: Signature events should be more accessible
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_justinleonard_230807.jpg
11:36
Leonard recalls Southwind wins, previews St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tylerdennisintv_230807.jpg
16:55
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
Now Playing
2024schedule.jpg
2:44
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
Now Playing