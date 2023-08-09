Watch Now
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard have the latest on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework following a players meeting with Jay Monahan in Memphis.
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
Ben Griffin reflects on the whirlwind of the last week as he squeaked into the final spot in the FedExCup Playoffs and his strategy moving forward.
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
PGA of America president John Lindert and CEO Seth Waugh join Golf Today to discuss the World Alliance of PGA's memo regarding the proposed golf ball rollback rule.
Walton Heath Golf Club has ‘always’ included women
Golf Channel's Tom Abbott gives insight into the biggest storylines of the AIG Women's Open, which is set to tee off on Thursday at the historic Walton Heath Golf Club.
Sutton talks facing expectations early in career
The great Hal Sutton joins Golf Today to look back on his storied career and share insight into the struggles that accompanied his early success.
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
Alex Fitzpatrick, who earned his first professional win last week on the Challenge Tour, shares with the Golf Today crew how his hard work is bringing him closer to his ultimate goal of being on the PGA Tour.
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
Lucas Glover recaps how special it was to win the Wyndham Championship with his children watching, the steps he's taken to improve his putting, and what it will take to keep his spot in the top 50.
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’
Kira K. Dixon catches up with Jon Rahm about what he's been up to after a few weeks off, along with his initial reaction to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule changes.
Harman still ‘set in his ways’ after Open win
Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman joins Golf Today to detail what it was like to win the Claret Jug and his expectations moving forward at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Wagner: Signature events should be more accessible
Johnson Wagner joins Golf Today to discuss the new 2024 PGA Tour schedule and how many golfers he thinks should be included in the signature events.
Leonard recalls Southwind wins, previews St. Jude
Justin Leonard joins Golf Today ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to preview the tournament and share memories of his two wins at TPC Southwind in Memphis, the site of the event.
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
PGA Tour Executive Vice President & President Tyler Dennis joins Golf Today to discuss the ins and outs of the new 2024 schedule, which includes 36 regular season events -- including eight signature events.