USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Golf Today is joined by U.S. National Junior Team coach Chris Zambri, who breaks down the roster that is composed of 10 girls and eight boys.
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta
Reigning ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach discusses her mentality and expectations heading into her fourth appearance at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
The Golf Today crew breaks down the highlights of the season, including the unexpected victories of Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Nick Dunlap.
Finau aims to ‘spark something’ at Houston Open
Damon Hack shares what he learned catching up with Tony Finau at Memorial Park Golf Course ahead of the 2024 Houston Open, where the 34-year-old reflected on his season so far and mentality for the week.
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
Freshman Anna Davis shares the various ways in which her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win changed her life, before discussing golfing at Auburn with her brother and whether she'll break out the bucket hat again.
Roundtable: Does golf need a dominant player?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the continued lack of star power in golf, and discuss whether a rotation of strong players is enough to keep the sport entertaining.
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?
Golf Today analyzes Justin Thomas' current form after "disaster struck" at the Valspar Championship, discussing the level of concern with JT's game and what needs to be done to return to elite status.
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
Rose Zhang talks about how she's been able to balance both school and life on the LPGA Tour, discussing why this week has been a nice break from studying for final exams.
Schauffele hopeful for Olympic qualification
Hear from Xander Schauffele, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, on his excitement for Paris 2024 and staying in qualification to represent Team USA again.