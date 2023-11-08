Watch Now
USGA announces updates to World Handicap System
The USGA announces updates to the World Handicap System and USGA Chief Governance Officer Thomas Pagel joins the show to provide more clarity on the subject and it's impact on golf.
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Angel Yin discusses her new perspective on playing golf and the challenges she has faced to get to her first LPGA win at the Buick LPGA Shangai tournament.
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
The LPGA roundtable discusses potential Player of the Year candidates and reacts to players' performances this season.
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
Matt Adams shows off FootJoy's Thermoseries, which can help golfers perform their best during the winter season.
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the World Wide Technology Championship and discusses connection to former college teammate Jon Trasamar, who is battling cancer.
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
Fifteen-year-old Oliver Betschart reacts to becoming the youngest golfer since 2014 to play on the PGA Tour in the Bermuda Butterfield Championship.
How Tiger’s health impacts his future aspirations
After Tiger Woods spent the weekend caddying for his son, Charlie, the Golf Today crew discusses his "compromised" health despite the ankle being less of an issue, and how long he can continue to compete.
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.