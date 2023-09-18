Watch Now
Why Europe are the favorites in 2023 Solheim Cup
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to explain why Europe are the 'favorites' in the 2023 Solheim Cup and discuss what the U.S. team should do with the struggling Lexi Thompson.
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
Kay Cockerill joins Golf Today to preview the captain's matchup at the Solheim Cup, how Lexi Thompson can rebound from recent struggles, and what to expect from the rookies.
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai Hojgaard talks about the importance of having the Team Europe at the BMW PGA Championship and what he expects from his first Ryder Cup in Rome.
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
Golf Today breaks down Sergio Garcia reportedly attempting to pay outstanding fines for Ryder Cup eligibility and why "this is the reality" of having gone to the LIV Tour.
Faldo ‘bullish’ on Europe winning the Ryder Cup
Sir Nick Faldo joins Golf Today to discuss his expectations for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team as well as explain the most difficult parts of being a Ryder Cup captain.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas returns for this third Ryder Cup appearance with the potential to be one of the U.S. team's most important pieces.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark broke out in 2023, including a historic performance in a U.S. Open victory, and looks to take that form into the Ryder Cup for the U.S.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay brings his steely eye and keen awareness to the U.S. Team for his second Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Max Homa
Max Homa keeps adding more and more to his game and persona. With his first Ryder Cup appearance for the U.S. on the way, Homa's star is certainly ascending.