Watch Now
Kim 'focused on her game' en route to victory
A Lim Kim reflects on her Lotte Championship victory and how she was able to focus on "her game" in the final round to win the tournament.
Up Next
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
Kim 'focused on her game' en route to victory
A Lim Kim reflects on her Lotte Championship victory and how she was able to focus on "her game" in the final round to win the tournament.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii.
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to talk about her retirement from full-time, professional golf, reflect on her career and more.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round
Watch the final round of a rain-shortened, 54-hole TOTO Japan Classic, ending in a six-hole playoff, at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.