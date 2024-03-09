Watch Now
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Golf Channel's coverage of the third round of the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.
Watch the best moments from Golf Channel's coverage of the third round of the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.
Ko holes out from fairway for spectacular eagle
Lydia Ko's shot from the edge of the fairway bounces all the way into the cup for an incredible eagle on No. 2 in her second round at the Blue Bay LPGA.
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 2
Watch the best moments from Golf Channel's coverage of the second round of the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
Watch the best moments from Golf Channel's coverage of the first round of the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China.
Roundtable: Green, Boutier, Shinnecock Hills
The Golf Today roundtable reacts to Hannah Green's win over the weekend, Céline Boutier's second-place finish, the upcoming LPGA schedule and the news that Shinnecock Hills will host the U.S. Women's Open in 2036.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship, where Hannah Green came out with the victory.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from day three of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Ayaka Furue leads the pack heading into the final round.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
See the best shots from day two of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Celine Boutier maintains the top spot heading into round three.
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments from Round 1 of the HSBC Women's World Championship, taking place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.