 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round Three
Tee times for the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 at Daytona updates: Cadillacs, Porsches look strong through first four hours
CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL-ICE DANCE(CN)
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win fifth U.S. ice dance title amid illness

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nbb_iowa_240127.jpg
WBB Highlights: Iowa, Clark dominate Nebraska
nbc_horse_pegasusworldcup_240127.jpg
National Treasure wins the Pegasus World Cup
nbc_horse_fiercenesssegment_240127.jpg
Fierceness deserves to be Kentucky Derby favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round Three
Tee times for the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 at Daytona updates: Cadillacs, Porsches look strong through first four hours
CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL-ICE DANCE(CN)
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win fifth U.S. ice dance title amid illness

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nbb_iowa_240127.jpg
WBB Highlights: Iowa, Clark dominate Nebraska
nbc_horse_pegasusworldcup_240127.jpg
National Treasure wins the Pegasus World Cup
nbc_horse_fiercenesssegment_240127.jpg
Fierceness deserves to be Kentucky Derby favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 3

January 27, 2024 05:26 PM
Check out the top moments from the third day of action at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_driveon_rd3_240127.jpg
6:53
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
6:51
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadriveonrd1hls_240125.jpg
6:41
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240125.jpg
1:19
Korda relishing hometown support at LPGA Drive On
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lydiakointv_240122.jpg
7:29
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
8:54
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
3:01
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcneilintv_240121.jpg
1:16
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Now Playing