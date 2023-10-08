 Skip navigation
Top News

Epson Tour Championship - Final Round
Auston Kim, Kristen Gillman turn big Sundays into LPGA cards at Epson finale
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
H.J. Kim wins wire-to-wire at Ascendant; Lexi six back
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K - Final Round
Quigley bounces back from late double to win on PGA Tour Champions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sandersfinalround_231008.jpg
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_fnia_florioberryhit_231008.jpg
‘Too early’ to know if Richardson will miss time
nbc_horse_bccsrecap_231008.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Fall Stars Weekend recap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The Ascendant, Final Round

October 8, 2023 06:17 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantfinal_231008.jpg
7:16
Highlights: The Ascendant, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd3_231007.jpg
4:25
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
1:15
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
11:26
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd1hl_231005.jpg
1:58
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_walmartchampionshipfinalrdehl_231001.jpg
12:52
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgard3ehl_230930.jpg
12:18
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2
nbc_golf_penske_230930.jpg
2:08
Cantlay’s huge day helps give US ‘prayer’s chance’
nbc_golf_lpga_nwarkansasrd1_230929.jpg
6:54
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
