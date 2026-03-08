Skip navigation
Booker’s 31 points lift No. 4 Texas past No. 24 Ole Miss 85-68 and into the SEC title game
,
,
Boozer, No. 1 Duke take over after halftime to beat 17th-ranked rival North Carolina 76-61
,
,
Philon, Holloway each score 21 points to help No. 16 Alabama beat Auburn 96-84
,
,
Top Clips
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
Hammaker ‘glad to salvage a podium’ at Indy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Davies sweeps up 250 class at Indy triple crown
March 7, 2026 09:33 PM
Leigh Diffey, James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael analyze the 250 triple crown event at Indianapolis, where Cole Davies went three-for-three while Daytona winner Seth Hammaker struggled.
44
Hammaker ‘glad to salvage a podium’ at Indy
01:18
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
01:11
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
01:05
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance
44
Tomac: ‘Lost the race in the whoops’ at Indy
51
Lawrence: Indy triple crown win ‘means a lot’
09:33
Lawrence wins first triple crown at Indianapolis
23:53
Highlights: Supercross Round 9, Indianapolis
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
