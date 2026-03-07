Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Cooper Webb takes early lead
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 SuperMotocross Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Cooper Webb takes early lead
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
March 7, 2026 05:38 PM
Alyssa Thompson's screamer from the top of the box in the 82nd minute gives the USWNT a late 1-0 lead over Colombia to put the Americans in prime position for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup title.
Latest Clips
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
02:01
Highlights: Doncic drops 44 on Pacers
01:54
Tatum’s return ‘could not have gone much better’
20:46
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
01:59
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
01:43
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue