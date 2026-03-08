 Skip navigation
Top News

Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins Indy Triple Crown feature on a tie-breaker with Eli Tomac
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_davies_260307.jpg
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
nbc_sx_shimoda_260307.jpg
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
nbc_sx_webb_260307.jpg
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hammaker 'glad to salvage a podium' at Indy

March 7, 2026 09:33 PM
Seth Hammaker discusses his day at Indianapolis where a 9th place finish in the second race didn't stop him from finishing in the final spot on the podium.

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_davies_260307.jpg
01:18
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
nbc_sx_shimoda_260307.jpg
01:11
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
nbc_sx_webb_260307.jpg
01:05
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance
nbc_sx_tomac_260307.jpg
44
Tomac: ‘Lost the race in the whoops’ at Indy
nbc_sx_lawrence_260307.jpg
51
Lawrence: Indy triple crown win ‘means a lot’
nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
villvprov_030726.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_cbb_utahbaylor_260307.jpg
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
nbc_soccer_usavcol_260307.jpg
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
nbc_soccer_argvcanv2_260307.jpg
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260307.jpg
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
nbc_nba_mannix2back_260307.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
nbc_nba_lakerspacers_260307.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Doncic drops 44 on Pacers