Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 1
Watch LPGA Tour highlights from round one of The Ascendant, taking place at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
Watch LPGA Tour highlights from round one of The Ascendant, taking place at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Karen Stupples and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to discuss some Solheim Cup storylines, including the performance of and culture within the U.S. team., along with whether the event could see a future playoff.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third and final round of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Cantlay’s huge day helps give US ‘prayer’s chance’
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee react to Patrick Cantlay's performance in an important Day 2 for the Ryder Cup U.S. Team, in which the Americans kept themselves hanging around entering Sunday singles action.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head in singles match play resulting in a thrilling finish for Europe.
Ciganda’s heroics keep Solheim Cup in Europe
Carlota Ciganda birdies the par-3 17th to defeat Nelly Korda and capture the 14th point for Team Europe, who retains the Solheim Cup.
Yin birdies 17th to earn Team U.S. a point
Angel Yin birdies the par-3 hole No. 17, and Celine Boutier misses her birdie putt, winning the match for Team U.S. and earning a point at the Solheim Cup.