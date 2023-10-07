Watch Now
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
Paige Mackenzie catches with Lexi Thompson after she finishes The Ascendant second round and talks about how her game trending.
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Watch LPGA Tour highlights from Round 1 of The Ascendant, taking place at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Karen Stupples and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to discuss some Solheim Cup storylines, including the performance of and culture within the U.S. team., along with whether the event could see a future playoff.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third and final round of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Cantlay’s huge day helps give US ‘prayer’s chance’
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee react to Patrick Cantlay's performance in an important Day 2 for the Ryder Cup U.S. Team, in which the Americans kept themselves hanging around entering Sunday singles action.
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.