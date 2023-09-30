 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Could U.S. pull off greatest Ryder Cup comeback ever?

nbc_cfb_betmgmsegment_230930.jpg
Ride with underdog Spartans to win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nicolemichiganstateseg_230930.jpg
Potential replacements for Tucker at MSU
nbc_cfb_illpur_waltersintv_230930.jpg
Walters: Purdue ‘kept foot on gas’ vs. Illinois

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 - Qualifying
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Could U.S. pull off greatest Ryder Cup comeback ever?

nbc_cfb_betmgmsegment_230930.jpg
Ride with underdog Spartans to win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nicolemichiganstateseg_230930.jpg
Potential replacements for Tucker at MSU
nbc_cfb_illpur_waltersintv_230930.jpg
Walters: Purdue ‘kept foot on gas’ vs. Illinois

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2

September 30, 2023 06:10 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
nbc_golf_lpgard3ehl_230930.jpg
12:18
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230930.jpg
2:08
Cantlay’s huge day helps give US ‘prayer’s chance’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nwarkansasrd1_230929.jpg
6:54
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimcupday3hls_230924.jpg
19:54
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_europewinscup_230924.jpg
0:55
Ciganda’s heroics keep Solheim Cup in Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_yinbirdiewin_230924.jpg
0:50
Yin birdies 17th to earn Team U.S. a point
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aws_bestmatch_230924.jpg
6:35
Best match of Solheim Cup Sunday singles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maguireeagle_230924.jpg
0:42
Maguire puts a point on the board for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimday2v2_230923.jpg
18:30
Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2
Now Playing