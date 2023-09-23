 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMC 2023 LA Coliseum 450 Press Conference.jpg
Top three SuperMotocross riders describe their million dollar spend
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
nbc_nas_justin_interview_230923.jpg
Allgaier on Texas Xfinity pole for Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMC 2023 LA Coliseum 450 Press Conference.jpg
Top three SuperMotocross riders describe their million dollar spend
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
nbc_nas_justin_interview_230923.jpg
Allgaier on Texas Xfinity pole for Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hull nearly hits captain Pettersen with iron shot

September 23, 2023 10:07 AM
Charley Hull's approach iron shot on the Solheim Cup's par five No. 8 nearly hit Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen, who took a tumble to get out of the way.
Up Next
nbc_golf_hullrockhit_230923.jpg
0:36
Hull nearly hits captain Pettersen with iron shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grantputt_230923.jpg
1:31
Grant pours in birdie putt at 18 to win match
Now Playing
nbc_golf_starkputt_230923.jpg
1:08
Stark makes long birdie at 17 to go 1 up on Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kangputt_230923.jpg
0:34
Kang fist pumps birdie to pull all square on Day 2
Now Playing
Solheim Cup 2023 - Day Two - Finca Cortesin
1:15
Thompson’s creativity leads to clutch par on Day 2
Now Playing
The Solheim Cup - Day Two
1:23
Korda gets Day 2 started with long birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_solheimrookieseg_230922.jpg
5:36
Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_starkpedersenintv_230922.jpg
3:35
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hallmaguireintv_230922.jpg
3:40
Hall, Maguire outlast Thompson, Vu in fourball
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_khangzhangintv_230922.jpg
3:44
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Now Playing