Hull (neck) just '70 or 80 percent' at Solheim Cup
Amy Rogers provides an injury update on Charley Hull who revealed she's been fighting through a neck injury and is currently "70 or 80 percent" but plans to play through the pain on Sunday, as well.
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda talk about their chemistry as a duo after their four-ball match victory aided a Day 2 Solheim Cup comeback for Team Europe.
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe split foursomes but the Europeans won three of four four-ball matches to square things up heading into Sunday.
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight of Team U.S. talk about their huge four-ball match win on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup, in which a pep talk and some ensuing key putts led them past Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall.
2023 Solheim Cup tied ahead of Sunday singles
With the 2023 Solheim Cup all tied up, Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie dive into the Sunday singles session to talk about key matchups on the final day of action.
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie talk about putting on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup where Team USA struggled on the greens while Team Europe thrived.
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Paige Mackenzie and Cara Banks report from Day 2 at the Solheim Cup where Team Europe's strategy helped them equalize the score heading into the final day.
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day 2
Watch Team USA's Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing square off against Team Europe's Leona Maguire and Charley Hull during Day 2 of the 2023 Solheim Cup.