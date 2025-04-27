 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300
Cars of Ryan Preece, Joey Logano disqualified after failing inspection at Talladega
LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Three
Joaquin Niemann wins in Mexico for third LIV Golf title of the season
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak become first-time PGA Tour winners at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round

April 27, 2025 07:34 PM
Watch the best shots from a chaotic final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods, headlined by a thrilling five-way playoff.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
3:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
7:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
1:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
8:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
4:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
6:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
Now Playing
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
11:30
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lindbladintv_250420.jpg
1:32
Lindblad surprised how fast she got first LPGA win
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneliegemen_250427.jpg
39:40
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_solankegoal_250427.jpg
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_boumu_250427.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 34