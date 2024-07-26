Watch Now
Highlights: CPKC Women's Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Minjee Lee discusses her "up and down year" as she tries to implement new strategies to her game ahead of the CPKC Women's Open.
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joins Golf Central to talk about the importance that many LPGA players are placing on the CPKC Women's Open, the keys to winning and some of the more intriguing players in the field.
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Megan Khang remembers the moment she won the 2023 CPKC Women's Open before she tries to defend her title in this year's event.
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour, as Channette Wannasaen took home the prestigious title win.
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
Watch as Ayaka Furue collects three birdies and an eagle on the final stretch in Round 4 to win the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, capturing her first major title in the process.