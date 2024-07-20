 Skip navigation
Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_smx_deeganintv_240720.jpg
Deegan back on top after overall win at Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_smx_deeganintv_240720.jpg
Deegan back on top after overall win at Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis

Watch Now

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3

July 20, 2024 05:39 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour.
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenrd3hilites_240720.jpg
5:40
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
4:29
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dord1_240718.jpg
5:12
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lpga_furueback9hl_240714.jpg
3:14
HLs: Furue’s electric finish to win Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpga_furuetrophy_240714.jpg
2:09
Furue awarded trophy after winning Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpga_amundird4hl_240714.jpg
9:59
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_chienace_240714.jpg
1:18
Chien sinks stellar hole-in-one at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
12:22
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
