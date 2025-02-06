 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 1

February 6, 2025 03:40 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of action at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.
nbc_golf_lpgapaceofpay_250213.jpg
3:38
LPGA implements pace of play policy
nbc_golf_bethann_250210.jpg
5:30
LPGA players ready for new pace of play policy
nbc_golf_founderscupfinalrdhlv2_250209.jpg
6:29
Highlights: Founders Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_founderscuprd3hl_250208.jpg
7:12
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_foundersrd2litesv2_250207.jpg
10:52
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 2
nbc_golf_founderscuprd1_lites_250206.jpg
9:13
Highlights: Founders Cup, Round 1
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250405.jpg
1:23
Korda ‘very excited’ about pace of play changes
nbc_golf_amylpgawrap_250202.jpg
1:55
Kim holds off surging Korda by focusing on herself
nbc_golf_gc_hgvtcfinalrdhl_250202.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_golf_hgvtcrd3hl_250201.jpg
8:52
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
