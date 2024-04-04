 Skip navigation
Top News

LPGA T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Nelly Korda off to slow start in bid for four-in-a-row as Sei Young Kim leads Match Play
International Series Macau - Round Two
Tour veterans ‘can’t imagine’ returning after 12 years away, like Anthony Kim
2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT

Top Clips

McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?

Watch Now

Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1

April 3, 2024 09:16 PM
See the best shots and moments from first-round action at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
4:34
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
1:57
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
4:53
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
2:18
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’
4:26
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
5:22
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
1:04
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
