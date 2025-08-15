Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 2 at the 2025 The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Portland, Oregon.
Up Next
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the opening round at the 2025 The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Portland, Oregon.
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Yamashita raises AIG Women's Open trophy
Miyu Yamashita hoists her trophy after earning her first LPGA and major win at the 2025 AIG Women's Open before reflecting on what it meant to have her family in the crowd in Wales and how she kept her composure.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 4
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the final round at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Mimi Rhodes makes an ace with an assist from Steph Kyriacou's shot during the final round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 3
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 2
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from second-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from first-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women's Open
Similar to Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship earlier this month, young star Lottie Woad found some surprise golf balls during the first round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Watch highlights from final-round action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.