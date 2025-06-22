Watch Now
'Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
Minjee Lee receives her third career major championship trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, commenting on the conditions at PGA Frisco and the mental fortitude it took to emerge on top.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
Nelly Korda tells Cara Banks just how difficult the intense winds made Saturday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the "mental test" she has to pass to collect another major.
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
Lexi Thompson's third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship started in about the worst way possible: a triple bogey featuring one topped shot, a misfire into the wilderness and more than enough wind to do damage.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
Golf Central looks back at Lexi Thompson's Round 2 outing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she put together the "round of the morning" as she rose up the leaderboard.
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
Golf Central breaks down Jeeno Thitikul's impressive first round at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she made nearly 200 feet of putts in a "superb" opening performance.
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
After an errant second shot on the par-5 eighth hole, Nelly Korda capitalizes with a fantastic pitch shot to set up her birdie putt at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
Who are the inspirational mentors behind LPGA stars? Amy Yang, Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green and Megan Khang list some of the people they look up to as mentors and why.