Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1

November 13, 2025 08:25 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_offguard_2026draftclass_251113.jpg
19:01
Why 2026 NBA Draft class will be special
nbc_offguard_nicoharrison_251113.jpg
22:19
Analyzing Mavs’ decision to fire GM Harrison
nbc_offguard_cadecunningham_251113.jpg
14:01
Assessing Cunningham’s ascension with Pistons
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
ucla_ohio_state_bets_251113.jpg
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list