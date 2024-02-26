Watch Now
Analyzing the recent media attention on Charlie
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner review the media coverage Charlie Woods has been receiving, his amateur performance and more.
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
Two full months into the PGA Tour season, the Golf Today crew discusses whether it is a problem that there has been just one top 10 player to win an event so far.
Analyzing the recent media attention on Charlie
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner review the media coverage Charlie Woods has been receiving, his amateur performance and more.
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Jake Knapp speaks with the Golf Central crew about his victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he reflects on collecting himself after an uneven start and earning his first PGA Tour win.
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
Golf Central reacts to Jake Knapp's first PGA Tour victory despite facing adversity in the final round and his ability to hold off Sami Valimaki down the stretch.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 4
Look back at the best shots and moments from the final day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Knapp: ‘Grinded it out’ for win despite shaky Rd 4
Jake Knapp tells Damon Hack how he managed to pull through in the Mexico Open at Vidanta for his first PGA Tour win despite shooting even par, watching his lead evaporate and hitting just two fairways on Sunday.
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
Jake Knapp takes major strides on moving day at the Mexico Open, hitting 11 birdies en route to a third-round 63 to take a four-shot advantage into Round 4.
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
In just his ninth start on the PGA Tour, rookie Jake Knapp takes a four-shot lead into the final round at the Mexico Open. After Rd. 3, Knapp opens up about the impact of his grandfather on his golf game.
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
Golf Central analyzes Jacob Knapp's "remarkable control" during Round 3 of The Mexico Open and his impressive play throughout the tournament ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.