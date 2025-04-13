Watch Now
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
It may not just be Rory and Bryson on Sunday: Corey Conners is just four back, but he was disappointed on Saturday night with some missed opportunities in the third round of the Masters at Augusta.
Spieth: Frustrating you can't talk about mud balls
Jordan Spieth is frustrated at all the mud balls at Augusta during the Masters — and even though he says you can't talk about it, he did just that after Round 3.
Bryson: Finish 'massive,' Rory a great challenge
The importance of his 50-foot putt to end Round 3 isn't lost on Bryson DeChambeau, who adds he needs to dial in his irons before what he anticipates to be a great battle with Rory McIlroy.
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
Rory McIlroy reflects on his "dream start" of six straight threes to open Saturday's Round 3 at the Masters and shares how he needs to stay within himself in what should be a "rowdy" final pairing with Bryson DeChambeau.
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory's future
Paul McGinley isn't sure whether it'll happen this weekend at Augusta, but he's confident that Rory McIlroy's evolution will yield another major victory soon -- and that once he gets one, the floodgates will open.
Langer bummed by MC, but a 'day of celebration'
Bernhard Langer talks about the conflicting emotions after Round 2 of the 2025 Masters: disappointment with missing the cut but, more than anything, gratitude on a "day of celebration" to end an historic Augusta career.
Hatton laments putting, 'ridiculous' tap-in miss
Suffice it to say, Tyrrell Hatton was not pleased with the putter on Friday at the Masters. He laments a tough day on the greens, including a tap-in miss on the 17th that he called "ridiculous."
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Bryson DeChambeau explains how patience helped him in a 4-under 68 Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta -- and, in Bryson DeChambeau fashion, how the "kinematic sequence" in his swing feels right entering the weekend.
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
Scottie Scheffler talks about the tough conditions during the second round of the Masters, in which he wasn't quite as sharp as he was Thursday but still did enough good things to stay firmly in contention.
Rose: In 'great position' leading Masters after 36
It wasn't quite the electric 7 under he posted on Thursday, but Justin Rose did enough on Friday to enter the weekend on top at Augusta. Hear from him after his 1-under 71 that made him the 36-hole Masters leader.
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
Rory McIlroy could've let the last four holes of Round 1 send his 2025 Masters spiraling. He came back with a 66 on Friday. He walks through how he turned things around in Round 2 and what, if anything, he proved.