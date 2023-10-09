Watch Now
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the players graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by Adrian Dumont De Chassart and Rafael Campos.
Up Next
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lexi Thompson playing this week's PGA Tour stop and the many distractions she'll face at TPC Summerlin.
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the players graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by Adrian Dumont De Chassart and Rafael Campos.
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?
The Golf Today Crew break down Tiger Woods' recent swings at The Hay and discuss if Tiger could be the next Ryder Cup captain for the United States in 2025.
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick discusses his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he won his second trophy in eight days after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup.
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Jake Knapp joins Golf Today to discuss working as a bouncer, making ends meet to keep his golf career alive and what being a professional means to him.
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Davis Riley joins Golf Today and discusses his position in the FedExCup Fall race. He currently sits at 62nd in the standings, needing to jump into the top 60 to earn his spot in the initial 2024 Signature events.
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Defending champion Ryan Fox joins Golf Today to discuss what makes the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship one of the best events of the year, his takeaways from the Ryder Cup and more.
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Ludvig Aberg played in four matches last week in Rome as a Ryder Cup rookie and will have a quick turnaround ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship as he's honoring his prior commitment to play in the event.
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Golf Today breaks down the news that Lexi Thompson received a sponsor invite to play in next week's Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.