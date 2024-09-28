Watch Now
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the foursomes matches on Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the U.S. and International teams go head-to-head at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Watch the best shots and moments from the foursomes matches on Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the U.S. and International teams go head-to-head at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
Si Woo Kim breaks out a familiar gesture on the international stage, channeling Steph Curry after his clutch chip-in to tie the match for the International team at the Presidents Cup.
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
Mackenzie Hughes' pinpoint accurate bunker shot sends the crowd into a frenzy and helps him and Corey Conners draw even with Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns on Day 3 foursomes at the Presidents Cup.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in fourball match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
Tom Kim brought the energy and emotion on Day 3 fourballs at the Presidents Cup as he and Si Woo Kim defeated Americans Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, 4 and 3.
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
The Live From crew breaks down the impact of the international crowd on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, questioning if the U.S. team underestimated the Canadian fans after Day 1's sweep.
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
U.S. team captain Jim Furyk explains why Americans players might be "pissed off" after getting swept 5-0 by the International team during Day 2 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, but ensures his squad will be ready for Day 3.
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau speak after Team USA was swept on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup and that their outlook is for Day 3 of the tournament.
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
Watch how the International team bounced back during Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, where a 5-0 sweep tied things up heading into the third day at Royal Montreal.
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
Jim Furyk and Mike Weir announce their pairings for Day 3 four-ball at the Presidents Cup and the Live From crew give their first impressions of the matchups.
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Tom Kim and Jason Day react to the International team's 5-0 sweep of the Americans during Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, discussing how they were able to flip the script.