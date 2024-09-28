 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td3_240918.jpg
Smith makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_cfb_ohio_td2_240918.jpg
Smith scampers to 19-yard score vs. Michigan State
nbc_horse_deskpreview_240928v2.jpg
Breeders’ Cup Classic getting ‘complicated’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches

September 28, 2024 07:38 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the foursomes matches on Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the U.S. and International teams go head-to-head at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
nbc_golf_prescuplatehl_240928.jpg
17:27
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
kim.jpg
1:25
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
hughesbunker.jpg
0:45
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
nbc_golf_pcfourballehl_240928.jpg
14:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
nbc_golf_tomkimhl_240928.jpg
4:20
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
8:55
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
2:08
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
5:33
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic_240927.jpg
1:15
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
nbc_golf_livefrom_day3annoucement_240927.jpg
5:10
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
nbc_golf_livefrom_intlpresser_240927.jpg
12:44
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day2reax_240927.jpg
7:00
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
