Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
J.J. Spaun achieves an Oakmont first as he grinds way to early U.S. Open lead
Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Nico Young breaks American record in 5000m
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: NASCAR Cup Series Coca Cola 600 May 24
Trackhouse Racing engineer excited for chance to return home with NASCAR race in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1

June 12, 2025 01:39 PM
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the opening round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
0:31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
2:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
3:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
1:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowrypar_250612.jpg
1:01
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydrive_250612.jpg
1:02
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
Now Playing
nbc_golf_moldovaneagle_250612.jpg
1:11
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
8:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
4:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Now Playing
nbc_golf_backninev2_250611.jpg
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
Now Playing

