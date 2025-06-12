Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
Watch the best shots and key moments from the early portion of the opening round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
Patrick Reed didn't immediately know what he'd done: just the fourth albatross in the history of the U.S. Open, from 286 yards at Oakmont Country Club's fourth hole.
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
J. J. Spaun sits down with Kira K. Dixon to break down what went right during his bogey-free Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open.
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
Rory McIlroy went to battle with the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont Country Club, missing the fairway with his driver, struggling in the rough and somehow managing to finish with a bogey after making a tough 30-foot putt.
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
Watch as Bryson DeChambeau bogeys the par-5 12th hole in Round 1 of the U.S. Open, as he chips from behind the green into the rough, chunks the next two chips and putts it in from the fringe.
Lowry rescues par despite struggles with rough
Enjoy Shan Lowry salvaging par despite rough conditions on No. 7 during Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Rory drives his longest tee shot of ’25 at Oakmont
Watch as Rory McIlroy blasts a 392-yard strike in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, his longest measured drive of the season.
Moldovan holes out from 189 yards for eagle
Maxwell Moldovan got off to a dream start at the U.S. Open, delivering an epic shot from 189 yards for Eagle on his opening hole at Oakmont Country Club.
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
Jaime Diaz joins the Live From desk to discuss how the golf ball rollback is progressing and why there are numerous issues to sort through before a resolution is reached.
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Todd Lewis takes a step through the Oakmont Country Club clubhouse, where everything from the lockers to the memorabilia is steeped in golf history.