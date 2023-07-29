 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_boutieranalysisdisc_230729.jpg
Boutier ‘changing mindset’ going into final round
nbc_nas_nemechek_230729.jpg
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
nbc_nas_chandlercrash_230729.jpg
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open, Round 3

July 29, 2023 06:22 PM
Look back at the highlight moments from the third round of the 3M Open before the weather delay.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_3mopenround2lites_230728.jpg
5:34
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2 pre-delay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
2:32
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
1:36
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
6:20
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
2:05
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_notahbegayintv_230726.jpg
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhangpresser_230726.jpg
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
6:00
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
4:10
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
7:02
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_drmorrisintv_230726.jpg
8:13
How Harman focused on the controllable at The Open
Now Playing