Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
Which 12 should make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Live From The Open discusses which 12 golfers will make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including whether the struggling Justin Thomas deserves — or could play his way into — a nod.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
McIlroy ‘pretty happy’ with Round 2 performance
Rory McILroy recaps his Round 2 at The Open Championship and explains why he's pleased with the way he played.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Look back on an action-packed Round 1 of the The Open Championship.
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
Jordan Spieth speaks to the media following Round 1 of The Open.
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
Watch all the best shots from every team during Round 2 of the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
After posting a 68 in round 1 at The Open, Wyndham Clark relives winning the U.S. Open and how his last 3-4 months have been life-changing.
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Here's what you need to know about the layouts of key holes at Royal Liverpool, the site of The 151st Open Championship.
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
Jack Newton always gave back to the game of golf, even after a traumatic injury that left him without his right arm. Here's Newton's story and how he persevered through hardship to leave a lasting impact on the game.