MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_palouintv_230723.jpg
Alex Palou earns career-best third on short track, keeps 80-point lead over Josef Newgarden
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Denny Hamlin wins at Pocono, Kyle Larson not happy with Hamlin
nbc_indy_wheelloose_230723.jpg
Sting Ray Robb describes watching his tire rolling through Iowa traffic: ‘It was close’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4

July 23, 2023 08:26 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
nbc_golf_lfopen_rydercup_230723.jpg
3:48
Which 12 should make up the U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachmapionshiprd3ehl_230722.jpg
10:41
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_theopen_roryintv_230721.jpg
2:15
McIlroy ‘pretty happy’ with Round 2 performance
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
15:38
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspiethintv_230720.jpg
0:29
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesrnd2_230720.jpg
3:22
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
0:44
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
9:22
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
7:26
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
nbc_golf_lftheopen_bezuidenhoutfeature_230717.jpg
7:09
Bezuidenhout: Golf became ‘an escape’ from reality
