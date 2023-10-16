 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champ T. Kim

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
SNF begins with moment of silence
nbc_golf_pga_tomkimwinningint_231015.jpg
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champ T. Kim

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
SNF begins with moment of silence
nbc_golf_pga_tomkimwinningint_231015.jpg
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 4

October 15, 2023 08:11 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim scored back-to-back victories in the event after a 5-under par round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
4:03
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_shrinersopenfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
9:46
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tomkimwinningint_231015.jpg
1:31
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_ericcoleint_231015.jpg
1:02
Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
1:37
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shrinersrd3_231014.jpg
4:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
0:45
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
3:13
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
14:45
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_champrd2anaylsis_231023.jpg
4:07
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
Now Playing
shrinersrd2.jpg
4:51
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsonshrineropen_231013.jpg
10:38
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
Now Playing