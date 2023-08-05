Watch Now
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Highlights: Western Amateur, finals
Look back on the most memorable shots and moments form the 2023 Western Amateur finals.
Highlights: Western Amateur, Semifinals
Check out the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the Western Amateur.
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley leading after Round 2 at the Wyndham Championship.
Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes
The Golf Central crew discusses changes to the FedEx Cup playoff format while Lucas Glover and Ben Griffin reflect on their performances.
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
Despite chipping off moist and tricky grass, Justin Thomas drains his second shot on the par 3 16th hole at the Wyndham Championship for a much-needed birdie, moving to 5-under.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals
Check out the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the Western Amateur.
Lowry banks shot off grandstand onto green
Shane Lowry's shot ricochets off the grandstand to get within 20 feet of the hole on the par-5 15th hole at the Wyndham Championship.
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
Check out the best shots and moments from the Round of 16 at the Western Amateur.
Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
Justin Thomas recaps his up-and-down Round 1 performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished the day even par.