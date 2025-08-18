 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State Wildcats v Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Houston v Brigham Young
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB

Top Clips

nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_scottietiger_250818.jpg
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard

August 18, 2025 01:10 PM
Look back at some of Scottie Scheffler's best shots from the final round of action at the 2025 BMW Championship, where he moved up the leaderboard in thrilling fashion to stun Robert Macintyre.
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
1:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
1:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
1:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
1:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
0:40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
Related Videos

golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win

Latest Clips

nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
04:31
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_scottietiger_250818.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_berry_riserswrdeeper_250818.jpg
05:41
Egbuka can be No. 1 WR in loaded Bucs offense
nbc_dlb_showcausepenalty_250818.jpg
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_berry_riserswrs_250818.jpg
05:43
Waddle still has fantasy ‘value’ heading into 2025
nbc_dps_dponmichiganpenalty_250818.jpg
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
nbc_berry_risersrbsv2_250818.jpg
10:55
Will Henderson ‘hype’ cause early round selection?
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
02:05
Monitor Dart for OROY futures, wait for value
nbc_csu_nfcwestodds_250818.jpg
02:32
Simms ‘shocked’ to see 49ers favored in NFC West
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250818.jpg
02:06
How Bears’ Williams stacks up in MVP markets
nbc_roto_raidersfutures_v2_250818.jpg
02:20
Raiders are worth betting on despite concerns
nbc_csu_draketreveyon_250818.jpg
02:45
Simms: Pump brakes on Maye, all gas for Henderson
caleb_mpx.jpg
03:16
Bears’ Williams ready to take ‘big step up’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
nbc_moto_superbikesmidohiorace2_250818.jpg
06:39
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2
nbc_pft_joemilton_250818.jpg
03:56
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250818.jpg
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250818.jpg
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
nbc_pft_brownsnamingstarter_250818.jpg
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback