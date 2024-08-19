Watch Now
Inside Matsuyama's wild ride to victory
Take a look at some of the insights from Hideki Matsuyama's win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, provided by Penske.
Take a look at some of the insights from Hideki Matsuyama's win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, provided by Penske.
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
Arron Oberholser breaks down Jordan Spieth's wrist injury using his own experience with the surgery and what the future looks like for Spieth.
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Jordan Spieth explains why he needs surgery for his left wrist injury "ASAP" after his season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Todd Lewis details what his return timeline could look like.
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young explains his conversation with Hideki Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, sharing that he feels good about the decision that there was no rules violation.
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Hideki Matsuyama discusses his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was able to hang on to a lead heading into the final round and earn a gritty victory at TPC Southwind.
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Dive into Hideki Matsuyama's third-round performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he built a five-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at TPC Southwind.
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama won bronze in the Paris Olympics but still made a bold change to his bag -- and it's working out quite alright for him in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including on Moving Day (presented by Penske).
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.