Knapp on 'surreal' grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
Jake Knapp describes the confidence last week's Mexico Open win gave him before he tees it up with Rory McIlroy for the first time in his career at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Jake Knapp describes the confidence last week's Mexico Open win gave him before he tees it up with Rory McIlroy for the first time in his career at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss what makes "The Bear Trap" at PGA National so difficult to play and what the treacherous stretch of holes means for golfers at the Cognizant Classic.
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Chris Kirk and Eric Cole relieve their epic playoff at the 2023 Cognizant Classic and discuss what they must do to have a successful outing in 2024.
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Matt Adams joins Golf Today to showcase the first Cobra 3D-printed putters which contain "massive amounts of technology."
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
Luke Donald joins Golf Today to discuss the opportunity to be NBC's lead analyst at the Cognizant Classic, his biggest regret from the 2023 Ryder Cup and the potential of facing Tiger Woods in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard report on Monday's PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and an updated timeline for a PIF deal, before Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas debate over Talor Gooch's comments on asterisks for majors.
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
Two full months into the PGA Tour season, the Golf Today crew discusses whether it is a problem that there has been just one top 10 player to win an event so far.
Analyzing the recent media attention on Charlie
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner review the media coverage Charlie Woods has been receiving, his amateur performance and more.
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Jake Knapp speaks with the Golf Central crew about his victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he reflects on collecting himself after an uneven start and earning his first PGA Tour win.
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
Golf Central reacts to Jake Knapp's first PGA Tour victory despite facing adversity in the final round and his ability to hold off Sami Valimaki down the stretch.