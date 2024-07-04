Watch Now
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Jordan Spieth reacts to his performance on the first day of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Up Next
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
Jordan Spieth reacts to his performance on the first day of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
Springer: Tying tournament record 'pretty special'
Hayden Springer reacts to scoring an impressive 59 on the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, tying the tournament record and the lowest PGA Tour round this season.
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Jordan Spieth, who has won the John Deere Classic twice, plays trivia with Amy Rogers to see what he remembers from 2015, the last time he played at TPC Deere Run.
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Jordan Spieth talks about the shift in his priorities after becoming a father as he prepares to play in the John Deere Classic for the first time in nine years.
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have an honest discussion about Jordan Spieth's current slump, where the 30-year-old star has only two wins since 2017.
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
Jason Day takes a trip down memory lane as he returns to the John Deere Classic for the first time since 2011, the same event where he made his PGA Tour debut in 2006.
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter share their best bets and DFS picks for the John Deere Classic, highlighting Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jake Knapp, among others.
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Amy Rogers speaks with Neal Shipley, Justin Lower, Davis Thompson and Wesley Bryan about their mindset ahead of the John Deere Classic with The Open qualification at stake.
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Inside Davis' Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Take a look at some of the insights from Cam Davis's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided by Penske.
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
What Darbon's appointment means for golf's future
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discus Mark Darbon's appointment as Chief Executive of the R&A and more on the future of LIV Golf.
Young ‘needs help’ to find first PGA Tour win
Young 'needs help' to find first PGA Tour win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the career path of Cameron Young, saying he is "the best player on Tour without a win" and that he "needs help" to find his first victory.