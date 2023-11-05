 Skip navigation
Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: WWT champion van Rooyen
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: No win for Kuchar, but big Next 10 move
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
WWT Champ. purse payout: What EVR and Co. earned

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodobbs_231105.jpg
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
MPX.jpg
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
Winner’s bag: WWT champion van Rooyen
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: No win for Kuchar, but big Next 10 move
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round
WWT Champ. purse payout: What EVR and Co. earned

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriodobbs_231105.jpg
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
MPX.jpg
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4

Watch Now

Kuchar happy with 'solid' week at WWT Championship

November 5, 2023 06:31 PM
Matt Kuchar feels he had 'one jump up and get him' at the World Wide Technology Championship but remains pleased with holding steady after a 'solid' week of golf.
