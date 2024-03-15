 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among notables who will miss cut at The Players
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Report: Tour player directors ‘strongly encouraged’ to meet with Saudis
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on ‘Happy Hour’

nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_lamborghinist_240315.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Sebring
nbc_golf_playerchamp_bestof_v2_240315__800648.jpg
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_lamborghinist_240315.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Sebring
nbc_golf_playerchamp_bestof_v2_240315__800648.jpg
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players

March 15, 2024 06:29 PM
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
13:07
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_playerschamps_minwoo_240315.jpg
1:40
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_harmanworstpar_240315.jpg
1:51
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
nbc_golf_clarencejug_240315.jpg
2:24
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
nbc_golf_hole17overview_240315.jpg
3:18
Mitchell, Im embrace at The Players
nbc_golf_mitchelldriversmash_240315.jpg
1:15
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
nbc_golf_playerschamp_kisner_240315.jpg
1:11
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
kisner_and_kaufman.jpg
1:54
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
nbc_golf_clarkinterview_240315.jpg
1:26
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players
nbc_golf_bestshotshole17rd1v2_240314__885380.jpg
3:51
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
nbc_golf_gcprorycontroversy_240314.jpg
6:39
Was Rory’s tee shot on No. 7 ruled correctly?
nbc_golf_lf_rorywagnerv2_240314.jpg
10:41
Wagner breaks down Rory’s controversial tee shot
