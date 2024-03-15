Watch Now
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Wyndham Clark has the lead.
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
Brian Harman joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman to discuss his past performances at The Players Championship and watch his celebration during the 2022 edition of the event.
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman relive a story where one of their good friends mispronounced the Claret Jug as the "Clarence Jug" on a trip while reacting to a handful of moments at The Players Championship.
Mitchell, Im embrace at The Players
Keith Mitchell reacts to Sungjae Im at No. 17 while he joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman at The Players Championship 2024.
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
Keith Mitchell looks back to when he smashed his driver into the ground during the The Players Championship 2023, explaining his emotions during the now-hilarious moment.
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it's on every golfer's mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
After the "announcer jinx" during Steve Stricker's birdie opportunity on No. 17, Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman compare each other's history on the island green of TPC Sawgrass.
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players
After carding a pair of 65's in the first two rounds, Wyndham Clark is "a little bit shocked" after struggling at TPC Sawgrass in his career but "feels awesome" to be in the position he is in.
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
Check out the golfers who slayed the beast of No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass in Round 1 of The Players Championship.
Was Rory’s tee shot on No. 7 ruled correctly?
Rex and Lav offer their thoughts on the confusion surrounding Rory McIlroy's tee shot on No. 7 at The Players Championship